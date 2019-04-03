New Hellboy Does Not Disappoint With Movie Poster Campaigns

Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

Hellboy also features Ian McShane (John Wick), Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-0” and “Lost”), and Sasha Lane (American Honey)…. and some pretty cool posters!