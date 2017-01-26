New ‘Riverdale’ Series: Archie & Betty Meet Veronica Clip

Who does Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? It’s a question that’s plagued Archie Comics for about as long as American pop culture has existed. Does Archie go with the “girl next door” Betty, or does he shoot for the spoiled, yet likable Veronica? While there have been thousands of love triangles in just as many stories, this seems to be one folks come back to.

Well, if you were looking for a new take on the whole Archie-Betty-Veronica angle, then you’ve come to the right place, as the CW is introducing a new series called Riverdale, which will bring these characters to life, but not in the way you may think. Rather than go with a happy, wholesome interpretation, the CW is shooting for a more Twin Peaks angle. What darkness lurks beneath this picture perfect town? We’ll have to watch the show to find out, but you know that in order to do this show right, they had to at least introduce the whole Betty-Veronica element at some point, right?

In the clip below, we see that very moment play out on screen:

While one may fear that this would have the show would fall victim to an outdated trope, the producers have gone on to say that the show won’t pit the two girls against each other, and that they would be closer in the show than they are in the comics. With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship develops.

All that being said, as evidenced by this off-kilter tone in the show, the Riverdale gang will have a lot more to deal with than who’s dating who, as murder will be gripping the picturesque town all too soon.

Riverdale hits the CW tonight at 9/8c!