New Trailer And Poster Released for Horror Flick – 3 : AN EYE FOR AN EYE

Enter the basement of a complex and twist-filled kidnapping in award-winning filmmaker Lou Simon’s (“All Girl’s Weekend”, “HazMat”) 3 : An Eye for an Eye.

A man and a woman kidnap her rapist in order to extract a confession from him. They need to get his confession on tape, because he has made up an alibi. Locked up in the basement of a remote home, he is unwilling to confess on camera and continues to assert his innocence. With time running out, how far are they willing to go for justice and what if they are wrong?

“A solid, smart piece of genre filmmaking” (Horror Talk) and premiering on VOD August 7 from Uncork’d Entertainment, 3 : An Eye for an Eye boasts dynamic performances from Aniela McGuinness (Rock of Ages), Todd Bruno (HazMat), Mike Stanley (“Revolution”), and Katie Carpenter (Acrimony).