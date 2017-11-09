Nicki Minaj Stars in H&M’s Magical Holiday Film

H&M is pleased to announce that the 2017 Holiday campaign film will star Nicki Minaj alongside Jesse Williams and John Turturro. Directed by Johan Renck, the film tells a story of a parallel fantasy world filled with memorable characters and a universal message of caring for one another.

A modern take on the classic fairytale, the film centres around a heroic little girl who tracks down the evil brother of Santa Claus in order to save the holiday season from his selfishness. Nicki Minaj stars as the mother of the little girl as well as the fabulous fairy named the Wisest Thingy, while Jesse Williams plays the dual role of the father and the supernatural Fastest Fairy, and John Turturro takes on the part of both Santa Claus and the evil brother of Santa Claus.

I love the film’s over all empowering message. I love seeing this young girl become the champion that lives in all of us. There’s always magic in the air during the Holidays,” says Nicki Minaj It’s exciting to see our festive designs come to life together with such inspirational talents. They definitely added some extra magic to the film and we hope that our customers will love how the fashion is presented throughout the holiday season at H&M,” says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s Head of Design and Creative Director.

A wide range of festive fashion for the whole family and selected garments seen in the film will be available in stores and online at hm.com during the Holiday campaign period beginning November 9th.