No one is safe.. “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 3 Arriving this February

The Ones Closest to You Can Be Your Biggest Threat

When Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 3, our families are brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. With international lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but their families as well.

Deception can be your deadliest enemy as society collapses around them and the families must come together to survive the apocalypse and combat the deadly threats on all sides. Hailed as “the best full season so far” (Forbes), Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 stars Kim Dickens (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Gone Girl), Cliff Curtis (Risen, The Dark Horse), Frank Dillane (Sense8, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Friend Request).

Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead – the companion series to the #1-rated cable series The Walking Dead – arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital HD) and DVD March 13th from Lionsgate.

Blu-ray/DVD Special Features