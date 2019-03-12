Olivia Wilde Makes Her Directorial Debut with Booksmart

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut premiered at SXSW yesterday and is already receiving rave reviews.

Booksmart centers around academic superstars and best friends Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) on the eve of their high school graduation. Prepared to attend Ivy League universities, the two realize that they should have made more time in for play over the last four years.

Dead set on showing their peers how fun they really are, Molly and Amy head for a party and bring with them the necessities: hand sanitizer, chapstick, and mace.

Also, you can expect to see what is everyone’s dream to experience: Jason Sudeikis as high school principal. Others of the cast include Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow, Skyler Gisondo, and Mike O’Brien.

The film will be in theaters May 24.



