We’ve got two words for you: Nickel. Back.

20th Century Fox has released a new video that finds Deadpool and his kidnapped sidekick Fred Savage rocking out to 11th best-selling musical act of all time.

“This is how you remind me” that Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters this week on Wednesday, December 12th. Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.

One dollar of every ticket sold in the United States from December 12-24, 2018 will be donated to F Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to Fudge Cancer be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days ofOnce Upon a Deadpool’s release.

Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters for a limited engagement this holiday season from December 12 through December 24, 2018!