Once Upon a Time: The Complete Sixth Season Arrives Soon

Brace yourself for a high-stakes, game-changing leap of tested faith, twisted fate and tantalizing fantasy in ABC’s Once Upon a Time: The Complete Sixth Season.

After Regina crushes the heart of her Dark Half, it appears Storybrooke will finally enjoy an era of tranquility. But this reprieve is short-lived when the Evil Queen reemerges and wreaks a level of havoc and terror that makes her previous cruelties pale by comparison. Desperate to right her counterpart’s wrongs, Regina fights the ultimate battle against her nemesis, but can one survive if the other is destroyed?

Meanwhile, Gold’s attempt to win back Belle before their child is born has heartbreaking consequences; Snow and David face a new, even more insidious curse; and just as Emma begins to envision a happy ending with Hook, she discovers she’s destined, as the Savior, to die at the hands of a sword-wielding assassin – unless she can somehow change her fate.

Revisit all 22 captivating episodes of Season 6. Plus, unravel never-before-seen bonus features as you become caught in the wickedly tangled web that is Once Upon a Time, August 15th on Blu-ray and DVD.

Bonus Features:

The Storybrooke Songbook: Inside the Musical Episode

Go on-set in Vancouver to see how they brought Once Upon a Time’s first musical episode to life. Be there for the recording sessions, dance rehearsals, and shooting of this unique television experience.

Audio Commentary

The Other Shoe Commentary with Director/Executive Producer Steve Pearlman and Writers Jane Espenson and Jerome Schwartz

The Fairest Bloopers of Them All

Deleted Scenes