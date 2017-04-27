‘One-Punch Man’ Anime Series Debuts On Home Media

Based on the best-selling manga series created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man depicts the adventures of Saitama, a young man who only became a hero for fun. But after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?

All 12-episodes of the action-packed anime series are now available as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, and as Standard Edition Blu-ray and Standard Edition DVD sets.