Oscar-Qualifying Animated Short Tells of a Handicapped Child Bullied

A short film that appeals to emotions. A crush on the heart so that we all participate in the construction of a more inclusive world.

Ian was born with cerebral palsy. Like everyone else, he wants to have friends. Like no one, he needs to work hard to get it. Discrimination, bullying and indifference keep him away from his beloved playground. But Ian won’t give up easily and will achieve something amazing.

Ian is not alone. In Argentina there are five million people with disability. In the world, more than a billion. Inclusion is vital for our society, it makes us richer, more diverse and more just.

On November 30th, Oscar-qualifying film Ian released in an unprecedented joint effort from all major children’s Networks in Latin America: Disney, Discovery Kids, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, YouTube Kids and Pakapaka in Latin America and YouTube Worldwide.