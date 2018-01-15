Pinhead and the Cenobites return in “Hellraiser: Judgment” this February

The dreaded Pinhead returns in the next terrifying chapter of the classic Hellraiser series. Three detectives trying to stop a diabolical serial killer are sucked into a maze of otherworldly horror, where hellish denizens including the Auditor, the Assessor, and the Jury await to pass judgment.

The tenth film in the classic horror series have the detectives struggling to solve a horrifying murder only to find themselves thrust into the depths of Pinhead’s hellacious landscape.

Experience the terrifying new chapter in the legendary Hellraiser series when Hellraiser: Judgment arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, Digital, and On Demand February 13th from Lionsgate, starring Randy Wayne (Escape Room, Death Pool), Heather Langenkamp (Star Trek: Into Darkness, TV’s “Truth or Dare”) and Paul T. Taylor (TV’s “Sheltered,” Alternative Math) and Rheagan Wallace (TV’s “Malcolm in the Middle”)

