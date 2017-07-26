Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Coming Home Soon on Blu-ray & Digital HD

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales —the fifth film in the now-iconic Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise—will sail home on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD on September 19th, and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on October 3rd.
Fans who bring home Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will experience the nonstop action in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.
Bonus material includes:
- Collection of behind-the-scenes, making-of stories, including a conversation with directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg
- Sit-down with the two young newcomers who play Henry and Carina
- Secrets behind the menacing new villain, Salazar, and his ferocious ghost sharks
- On-set visit with Jack’s first mate from all five films
- Chat with Sir Paul McCartney who appears as Uncle Jack
- Discussion about the franchise’s legacy
- Hilarious bloopers
- Deleted scenes
- Memories from producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s photo diary