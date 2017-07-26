Static Multimedia
Static Multimedia
Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Coming Home Soon on Blu-ray & Digital HD

Katie Steeter
Wed, Jul 26

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales —the fifth film in the now-iconic Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise—will sail home on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD on September 19th, and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on October 3rd.

Fans who bring home Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will experience the nonstop action in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Bonus material includes:

  • Collection of behind-the-scenes, making-of stories, including a conversation with directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg
  • Sit-down with the two young newcomers who play Henry and Carina
  • Secrets behind the menacing new villain, Salazar, and his ferocious ghost sharks
  • On-set visit with Jack’s first mate from all five films
  • Chat with Sir Paul McCartney who appears as Uncle Jack
  • Discussion about the franchise’s legacy
  • Hilarious bloopers
  • Deleted scenes
  • Memories from producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s photo diary
Advertisements

You may also like

Digital WeekMovies

Digital Week – July 25th

Blu-rays of the Week The Barber of Seville (Opus Arte) In the 2016 Glyndebourne Festival production of Rossini’s great comic opera, beguiling American soprano Danielle De Niese unsurprisingly steals the show as Rosina, the feisty love interest of...

Kevin Filipski
Movies

Charlize Theron Explodes in Atomic Blonde

Producer and Oscar winner, Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller based on the graphic novel series The Coldest City written by Anthony Johnson. It follows MI6’s most elite spy through a ticking time bomb...

Julie Burke
Movies

Warm Bodies Arriving on Video this Fall

The unique romantic comedy with a paranormal twist, Warm Bodies, arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD) for the first time ever on October 3rd from Lionsgate. Nicholas Hoult stars as an unusual zombie who forms a special...

Katie Steeter

Advertisement