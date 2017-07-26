Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Coming Home Soon on Blu-ray & Digital HD

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales —the fifth film in the now-iconic Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise—will sail home on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD on September 19th, and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on October 3rd.

Fans who bring home Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will experience the nonstop action in stunning 4K Ultra HD format, the ultimate home entertainment experience with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Bonus material includes:

Collection of behind-the-scenes, making-of stories, including a conversation with directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg

Sit-down with the two young newcomers who play Henry and Carina

Secrets behind the menacing new villain, Salazar, and his ferocious ghost sharks

On-set visit with Jack’s first mate from all five films

Chat with Sir Paul McCartney who appears as Uncle Jack

Discussion about the franchise’s legacy

Hilarious bloopers

Deleted scenes

Memories from producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s photo diary