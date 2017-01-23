‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Gets Recut With Original Opening

Last week, audiences were given the second trailer to the adaptation of the of long-running TV series Power Rangers. If the first trailer a few months back was there to assure mainstream audiences that there’d be something for them in the flick, then this more recent trailer was there to assure franchise fans that there would still be familiar elements for them to geek out over.

Overall, the reception to both has largely been positive. Sure, the CG isn’t necessarily as great as we’d expect in most of our live-action blockbusters these days, but they’re more than serviceable — and a far cry better than anything the franchise has ever had in its twenty-plus year history. Now, all we can do is wait and hope that the final product ends up to be as good as its marketing would lead us to believe.

However, if you’re still one of those fans who thinks the franchise hasn’t gone quite far enough to make the film like the original show, then we have something for you. Some talented fan went and cut together the footage from the last trailer with the always amazing opening theme song from the original series.

Check it out below!

The synopsis for Power Rangers is below:

“Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.”

Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24, 2017!