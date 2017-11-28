Premiere: Daisy Winters Trailer

Daisy Winters tell the story of an eleven year-old girl’s unconventional, yet deeply loving relationship with her mother and what happens when this essential mother/daughter bond is harshly broken.

Along her journey, including her quest to discover her father, the courageous, resourceful and precocious Daisy learns about how to embrace every moment with determination and an unrelenting belief in herself.

This powerful and timely film features an all-star cast including Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, film legend Brooke Shields and an endearing and mesmerizing performance in the title role by young Sterling Jerins. Daisy Winters opens December 1st.