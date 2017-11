An adventure one million years in the making

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Early Man opens February 16, 2018 with the voices of Tom Hiddleston (Lord Nooth), Eddie Redmayne (Dug), Timothy Spal (Chief Bobnar) and Maisie Williams (Goona).