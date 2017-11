After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo & Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family.

Sherlock Gnomes, an upcoming British-American 3D computer-animated fantasy romantic comedy mystery film, is directed by John Stevenson with the voices of Johnny Depp as Sherlock Gnomes, Emily Blunt as Juliet and James McAvoy as Gnomeo.