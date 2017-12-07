Preview: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Character Posters

After learning that her scientist father is being held captive on a far away planet deep in the grip of an universe-spanning evil, Meg Murry works with her younger brother Charles Wallace, her classmate Calvin O’Keefe and three astral travelers, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Whatsit, to save him.

A Wrinkle in Time is based on a science fantasy novel written by American writer Madeleine L’Engle. The film opens in theaters March 9, 2018 starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine. Below are the latest character posters from the film.