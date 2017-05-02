‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’ – In Theaters for One Night Only

Based on the worldwide video game phenomenon, the CG animated film Resident Evil: Vendetta will hit movie theaters worldwide this year. The film will be released internationally on May 27, 2017, and in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, June 19 for a special one-night event from Fathom Events, Park Circus and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third installment in the massively popular CG animated film franchise, following Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and Resident Evil: Damnation (2012). Derived from Capcom’s “Resident Evil™,” one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time (72 million + copies sold),

BSAA Chris Redfield enlists the help of government agent Leon S. Kennedy and Professor Rebecca Chambers from Alexander Institute of Biotechnology to stop a death merchant with a vengeance from spreading a deadly virus in New York.

Resident Evil: Vendetta features the fan-favorite characters Leon S. Kennedy (Matt Mercer), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill). The film is produced by Marza Animation Planet (“Space Pirate Captain Harlock”), executive produced by Takashi Shimizu (“The Grudge”), written by Makoto Fukami (“Psycho Pass”) and directed by Takanori Tsujimoto (“Bushido Man”).

Tickets for Canadian screenings go on sale Friday, March 24 and can be purchased at Cineplex

Tickets for U.S. screenings of Resident Evil: Vendetta can be purchased online beginning Friday, March 31, 2017 at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.

