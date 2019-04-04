Rio – “I’m Not a Pretty Bird” Clip

Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) and Jewel’s (Anne Hathaway) first encounter isn’t as romantic as anyone had planned.

This comedy-adventure centers on Blu, a flightless macaw who acts more human than bird. When Blu, the last of his kind, discovers there’s another and that she’s a she he embarks on an adventure to magical Rio. There, he meets Jewel and a menagerie of vivid characters who help Blu fulfill his dream and learn to fly.

Featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Carlos Saldanha, George Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch, Kelly Keaton and Will.i.am