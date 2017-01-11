‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Not Doing So Hot in China

We live in an increasingly global world. No longer can film studios ignore that the rest of the world has a huge role in making their films successes or financial flops. More often than not, the big blockbusters that hit theaters are making anywhere from one-third to over half their box office grosses overseas, and as such, studios have taken extra measures to ensure their films appeal to those audiences.

The latest attempt to do so came in the form of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a universal film, by all accounts. More than any other Star Wars flick, Rogue One has assembled quite the diverse cast. It has a female lead, a Mexican co-lead, one Hong Kong and one Chinese supporting cast member, and one Muslim Brit rounding them out. In a galaxy far, far away that, in the past, has been fairly whitewashed, this is kind of a big deal. The more relevant cast members of that group come in the form of Hong Kong and Chinese actors Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen.

Given the pair’s fame and pull with Chinese audiences, Lucasfilm was undoubtedly hoping this would help to entice one of the world’s biggest film markets. Sadly, according to a report from TheWrap, this hasn’t seemed to have any meaningful effect on the Chinese numbers. The reason? Speaking with the outlet, industry analyst Jonathan Papish stated:

“It’s still a case of Star Wars being unable to break out with general Chinese audiences unfamiliar with the characters and overall story despite Disney’s best efforts to bring them in. It’s polarizing Chinese audiences. Those who grew up with the prequel trilogy or maybe caught the original trilogy somehow are giving the film some face, but the newer generation of moviegoers — those that really help a film break out at the box office — just don’t care about these stories.”

So is that to say that the casting of Yen and Wen did nothing to help these numbers? Papish goes on to speculate that given the actors’ repertoire of films, their casting may have done more harm than good to the brand.

“The small number of Donnie Yen or Jiang Wen fans who turned out to see their faces were completely confused or bored with the rest of the story, which ultimately will turn them off from future Star Wars installments.”

Well, regardless of how well the film did in China, there’s no denying that at nearly $1 billion worldwide, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story could be marked off as a successful experiment from the studio. Let’s just hope that Lucasfilm can somehow find a way to entice that market in the future.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now!