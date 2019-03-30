Room 37 – The Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders

Johnny Thunders arrives to New Orleans to begin a new chapter of his life by following a new musical sound, and staying clean from drugs in order to see his kids again. After he settles into the St. Peter’s Guest House Hotel, things go awry. His room is robbed which contained the last of his money and his only methadone supply. Johnny’s journey to recovery quickly turns dark when he takes desperate measures to get better, all which propel Johnny deeper in chaos that ultimately leads to his unexplained mysterious final hours. Inspired by true life events surrounding the mysterious death of former NY Doll guitarist Johnny Thunders.