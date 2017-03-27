Sci-Fi Film Fest Announces ‘The Inspirations of Prey’

To celebrate the upcoming worldwide release of Prey, ‘The Inspirations of Prey’ – a Sci-Fi Film Fest presented by Bethesda and GameStop in partnership with the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas – is coming to a city near you throughout the month of April!

The Film Fest will showcase a special series of films that serve as inspirations for Prey, the highly anticipated first-person sci-fi action game set to launch on Friday, May 5th on Xbox, PS4 and PC. Fans can enjoy a different sci-fi movie featured each week of April with screenings of MOON, Starship Troopers, Total Recall and The Matrix at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide.

You can find tickets available for purchase along with dates and theater locations for each film screening at Drafthouse Events. Tickets to all screenings in the series include an exclusive Prey poster designed by Mondo and Tomer Hanuka.