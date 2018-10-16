Scream Factory Releasing ‘Urban Legend Collector’s Edition’

Get ready to face your worst fears this November 20th when Scream Factory unleashes 90’s horror smash hit Urban Legend Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray and its suspenseful follow-up Urban Legend: Final Cut Blu-ray. A must-have for loyal fans, movie collectors and horror enthusiasts.

Urban Legend

When New England college student Natalie (Alicia Witt, TV’s The Exorcist) finds herself at the center of a series of sadistic murders seemingly inspired by urban legends, she resolves to find the truth about her school’s own legend: a twenty-five-year-old story of a student massacre at the hands of an abnormal Psych professor. As the fraternities prepare to celebrate the macabre anniversary, Natalie discovers that she is the focus of the crazed killer’s intentions in the ultimate urban legend – the unfolding story of her own horrific murder.

Urban Legend: Final Cut

At Alpine University, someone is determined to win the best film award at any cost – even if it means eliminating the competition. No one is safe and everyone is a suspect. Urban Legends: Final Cut is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep you guessing until the shocking climax.

Urban Legend Collector’s Edition Special Features:

Disc One

New audio commentary with director Jamie Blanks, producer Michael McDonnell, assistant Edgar Pablos, moderated by author Peter M. Bracke

Audio Commentary with director Jamie Blanks, writer Silvio Horta and actor Michael Rosenbaum

Theatrical Trailer

Disc Two

New Urban Legacy – an eight-part documentary on the making of URBAN LEGEND (147 minutes) including interviews with director Jamie Blanks, writer Silvio Horta, executive producers Brad Luff, Nick Osborne, producers Neal Moritz, Gina Matthews, Michael McDonnell, chairman and CEO of Phoenix Pictures Mike Medavoy, production designer Charles Breen, director of photography James Chressanthis, editor Jay Cassidy, composer Christopher Young, actors Alicia Witt, Michael Rosenbaum, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Robert Englund, Loretta Devine, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, Danielle Harris, assistant Edgar Pablos author Peter M. Bracke and more…

New Behind-the-Scenes footage

New Extended interviews from the eight-part documentary

Archival Making of Featurette

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

TV Spots

Urban Legend: Final Cut Special Features: