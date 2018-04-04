The Shocking 5th Season of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Breaks Out on Blu-ray and DVD this June

A new state of chaos descends upon Litchfield Penitentiary in the Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh Orange Is the New Black: Season Five, arriving on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, and Digital June 12 from Lionsgate. From Emmy Award-winner Jenji Kohan, the Orange Is the New Black fifth season “manages to feel more relevant than ever” (Sara Stewart, New York Post) as the inmates riot after Poussey’s death and gain control of the prison. Nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards and winner of the 2017 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Orange Is the New Black: Season Five features an all-star cast including:

Taylor Schilling – 2014 Emmy Nominee, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Orange Is the New Black and nominated for two Golden Globe Awards (2014, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama; 2015, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy), Orange Is the New Black

2014 Emmy Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Orange Is the New Black Laura Prepon (TV’s “That 70s Show,” The Girl on the Train)

(TV’s “That 70s Show,” The Girl on the Train) Kate Mulgrew (TV’s “Star Trek: Voyager,” Star Trek: Nemesis)

(TV’s “Star Trek: Voyager,” Star Trek: Nemesis) Uzo Aduba – 2014 Emmy Winner, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and 2015 Primetime Emmy Winner, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Orange Is the New Black; Golden Globe Nominee in 2015 and 2016, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, <em>Orange Is the New Black</em>; Winner, 2015 and 2016 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Orange Is the New Black

(TV’s “True Detective” and “Weeds”) Nick Sandow (In the Blind)

(In the Blind) Jessica Pimentel (TV’s “Person of Interest”)

(TV’s “Person of Interest”) Taryn Manning (TV’s “Sons of Anarchy”)

(TV’s “Sons of Anarchy”) Yael Stone (TV’s “Spirited”)

(TV’s “Spirited”) Danielle Brooks (The Angry Birds Movie)

Guest stars:

Lori Petty (A League of Their Own)

(A League of Their Own) Laverne Cox (TV’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” and “The Mindy Project”)

(TV’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” and “The Mindy Project”) Samira Wiley (TV’s “You’re the Worst” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”).

The power dynamics at Litchfield shift dramatically as the inmates react to tragedy in the explosive fifth season of Orange Is the New Black. When the standoff at the prison turns into a full-blown riot, the inmates take advantage of the confusion by conducting séances, holding prisoner auctions, and preening for the morning news. But with relationships tested and friendships starting to fray, will life at Litchfield ever return to normal?

Blu-ray / DVD / Digital Special Features