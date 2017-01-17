Sleepless in Theaters Today! Watch Red Band Trailer and “Hands Against the Locker” Clip

Sleepless is now playing in theaters nationwide! From Open Road Films and the writer of Straight Outta Compton, don’t miss Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx going to extreme lengths to save his son under any circumstances.

Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

Foxx co-stars with Michelle Monaghan, Gabrielle Union, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Dermot Mulroney, and David Harbor in this action-packed thriller.