Sleepless – Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan Star in New Clip!

When you’re an undercover cop in Las Vegas, you don’t compare resumes… you compare battle wounds. In this newly-released #SleeplessMovie clip, Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) and Jennifer Bryant (Michelle Monaghan) show off their scars.

Jamie Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

Check out Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour, and Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris when Sleepless hits theaters on January 13th!