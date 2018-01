He gets in your head like a virus. Slender Man coming soon

In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, his latest victim.

Based on a character by Victor Surge, Slender Man stars Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles Jaz Sinclair Annalise Basso and Javier Botet.