Sony’s Venom Is Shaping-Up To Be A Must-See Superhero Film

When Sony first announced their intention to produce several new superhero films, based upon the friends and foes of Spider-Man, fans were intrigued. When Sony followed-up with news that Spider-Man would not appear in any of these films, nor would the films align with Marvel’s MCU, fans were far less excited. When Sony related that the films would focus on Black Cat, Silver Sable, Mysterio, Kraven, and Venom, fans were outright despondent… except for the last part, however, as the Venom movie was the one thing Sony announced that most fans agreed might be cool.

Sony apparently kept their ears to the ground and listened to their fans gripes. Since those early announcements, Sony has doubled-down on everything Venom. The project has been in overdrive ever since, and the news keeps getting better and better.

A quick summary of what we know to-date, thanks to Screen Rant: Actor Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk) was cast as Venom; Director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) was hired to create an R-rated horror/sci-fi film in the spirit of John Carpenter or David Cronenberg; Actor Riz Ahmen (Rogue One) will play fan-favorite Carnage; Variety reports that actresses Jenny Slate (Zootopia) and Michelle Williams (Shutter Island) are in talks for key roles; WETA Digital will be creating the film’s visual effects; Production is expected to begin in late October for an October 2018 debut, which is honestly a bit aggressive for an effects-heavy superhero film.

This is all fantastic news, and shows that Sony is deadly serious about making this first “Spiderverse” film something special.

And now, according OmegaUnderground, we’re learning about Venom’s stunt team, which includes Tim Connolly (John Wick, Logan, 300, The Avengers), Chris O’Hara (Live by Night, Bourne Legacy, Iron Man 3, Jurassic World), and Jack Gill (Fast & Furious 5-8, Captain America: Civil War). These are big-time, heavy hitters in the field of stunt work, firearms usage, and fight choreography. Normally, one shouldn’t read too deeply into such crew announcements, but the sum of these coordinator’s work is impressive and suggests that Venom might entail a lot of close-quarters violence and practical effects, in addition to Weta’s digital magickry.

Despite the aforementioned shortcomings, Venom is shaping-up to be a must-see superhero film for next fall. Let’s just hope that the release date isn’t driving the decision-making, as Sony needs this film to be great if their other non-Spider-Man movies stand a chance of finding an audience. Stay tuned!

