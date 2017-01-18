‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Gets The 8-Bit Treatment

Late last year, audiences finally got their first peek at Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first Spidey flick to hit theaters ever since the failed Amazing Spider-Man 2 underwhelmed back in 2014. While the latter film did have its moments, there was no denying how much of a disappointment it was, especially considering Sony had planned to create an entire universe over the course of the next several films.

In all honesty, most fans didn’t really want to see Peter Parker on the big screen again any time soon. They’d seen two origin stories over the course of a decade, and thought it best to give ol’ Spidey a rest. Of course, Sony couldn’t simply retire Marvel’s most prominent character, and they agreed to work with Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker to life yet again — this time in Captain America: Civil War. Response to the new Spider-Man character was off-the-charts, and Sony and Marvel Studios continued their collaboration with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The trailer has definitely done its job to get folks excited, and if that wasn’t enough, the outlet Joblo has even gone and made the trailer in 8-bit for all you gamer fans.

Check it out below:

And for comparison, be sure to check out the original!

Gotta appreciate all the attention to detail.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017!