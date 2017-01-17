‘Star Wars’: Donald Glover Knows That Playing Lando Is “A Big Deal”

Last year, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was Disney’s big experiment. It was the first Star Wars film that wasn’t a part of the main saga, and the first film have a complete arc within its runtime. Would audiences head out to the theaters for a story that had no real connection to the main saga? Sure, there were plenty of nods to Star Wars: A New Hope when all said and done, but it largely still stood on its own.

Well, if you thought that was a big experiment, then the upcoming Han Solo standalone film will probably blow your mind. In creating a new adventure for Han Solo, they’ve done the impossible: they’ve recast the character and replaced veteran Harrison Ford with the relatively new talent, Alden Ehrenreich. Of course, he isn’t the only one getting recast. Taking Billy Dee Williams’ place as Han Solo’s pal Lando Calrissian, is none other than Atlanta star Donald Glover.

If all this news worries you, you’re not alone. This isn’t exactly a movie we asked for, and when all said and done, it’ll take a whole lot of effort to make us unsee Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Willliams as their respective Star Wars characters. However, the weight of this film isn’t lost on Glover. Speaking with Deadline, Glover discussed how big of a deal playing Lando is.

“Lando’s a big deal. He’s the first toy I ever got… It’s interesting, when you have something iconic in a range when people pay attention to it, it’s hard. You want to live up to the expectation, but you can only live up to your own.”

As doubtful as I am about this entire film, I can’t deny the fact that Disney has done an amazing job so far in making sure that their Star Wars films have been top notch. Between The Force Awakens and Rogue One, there was a lot that could have gone wrong. Let’s hope they’re able to make the same creative decisions with this Han Solo film.

If nothing else, with the actors on board to play, writers Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the studio is already setting up the flick to be quite successful.