Star Wars Fan Film “Dark Legacy” Beautifully Embraces The Dark Side

Chris Demartino
Thu, Jul 13

Fan created content has always been interesting and fun to watch. Recently, however, the bar appears to have been raised to near Hollywood levels.

Dark Legacy is a short film about an apprentice imprisoned against her will by a Sith Master searching for the student who will surpass him, or die trying.

According to Sith lore, “Training is complete only with the death of the master or the student.”

Dark Legacy was directed by Anthony Pietromonaco, with special effects Jaremy Aiello, and Mo Meinhart (Star Trek, The Walking Dead) and fight choreography by Phil Tan and Z Teams (Pirates of the Caribbean, Dragon Ball Z – Light of Hope).

