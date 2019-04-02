Movies

Starting This Weekend Catch the Kickoff of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 With “Howl’s Moving Castle” in Cinemas Nationwide

Jonathan Kurtz
Tue, Apr 2

GKIDS and Fathom Events are set to celebrate nine animated films throughout the U.S. this year with “Studio Ghibli Fest 2019.” Beginning this weekend, anime fans can enjoy Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-nominated fantasy adventure “Howl’s Moving Castle” in select U.S. movie theaters on Sun., Apr. 7 at 12:55 p.m. local time (Dubbed in English) with screenings continuing on Mon., Apr. 8 at 7 p.m. local time (Subtitled in English) and Wed., Apr. 10 at 7 p.m. local time (Dubbed in English).

The 15th Anniversary screening of “Howl’s Moving Castle” features the voices of Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Billy Crystal, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons.

Tickets for STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com, www.ghiblifest.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

