Step Aside Chucky – ‘The Elf’ is Headed Home this November!

This November, warm up the eggnog, slap on a silly jumper and gather around the TV for the enchantingly frightening tale of an ancient elf doll that comes to life and terrorizes an unsuspecting family in Uncork’d Entertainment’s The Elf!

If Pennywise warmed the cockles of your heart, and if you feel Chucky is the gift that keeps on giving, reward yourself with some quality time with The Elf!

Nick is haunted by night terrors stemming from a tragic murder he saw when he was young. After inheriting an old toy shop, he discovers a cursed elf doll sealed inside an ancient chest with a naughty list of his family’s names written on it. He soon discovers that the elf was an evil conduit meant to unleash a supernatural killing spree during the Christmas Holidays by whomever set it free.

A bloody treat arrives November 7th on VOD and December 12th on DVD with The Elf, written and directed by Justin Price (The 13th Friday) and starring Natassia Halabi, Les Best, and Joseph Daniel Ellis.