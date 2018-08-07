Stephen King & Joe Hill’s Novella ‘In the Tall Grass’ Starts Filming

In the Tall Grass is a short story first published in Esquire Magazine, written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill

After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out… and that something evil lurks within the tall grass.

The film was adapted and is being directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice, Westworld)

Produced by Steven Hoban (Splice, Black Christmas, Ginger Snaps), Jimmy Miller (The Lazarus Effect, Step Brothers), M. Riley (The Lazarus Effect, Bad Teacher)

Starring Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring franchise, Aquaman, Fargo (TV)), Laysla De Oliveira (Needle In a Timestack, Code 8), Harrison Gilbertson (Upgrade, Picnic at Hanging Rock), Avery Whitted (Sidney Hall), Rachel Wilson (Backstabbers for Beginners, Impulse), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk’d (TV))

This becomes the third Netflix film with King, following Gerald’s Game and 1922.

Filming began last week in Toronto. Netflix will release the film worldwide in 2019.