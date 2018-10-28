SXSW Favorite PLANETARY Coming to DVD November 20

We are in the midst of a global crisis of perspective. We have forgotten the undeniable truth that every living thing is connected.

PLANETARY is a provocative and breathtaking wakeup call — a cross continental, cinematic journey. The film takes us from one of the truly extraordinary events of our civilization, space travel, and looks at how this gave us a totally different perspective on the Earth. It is a humbling reminder of the near-incalculable breadth of our impact on the earth, intellectually challenges us to reconsider our relationship with our home and the urgency to shift our perspective — to remember that we are planetary.

Featuring interviews with thirty renowned experts including astronauts Ron Garan and Mae Jemison, celebrated environmentalist Bill McKibben, National Book Award winner Barry Lopez, National Geographic Explorer Elizabeth Lindsey and Head of the Tibetan Buddhist Kagyu school, the 17th Karmapa, Janine Benyus, Wade Davis, Joanna Macy, PLANETARY takes viewers on a cinematic journey to experience our world like never before.

Special Feature includes 52-minute educational film and the award winning short film OVERVIEW.

“For the first time, I not only saw the fragility of the planet…I felt it.” — Huffington Post Entertainment

“Thought-provoking… moving and beautiful.” — Mother Nature Network

“STUNNING! A most impressive logistical and aesthetic feat.” — Variety