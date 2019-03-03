The Aftermath: Characters and Crew Bound by History

Based on the international best-selling novel by Rhidian Brook comes The Aftermath, a film ripe with passion and meaning.

The film tells the story of Rachael (Keira Knightley), and her husband, British colonel Lewis Morgan (Jason Clarke), who is tasked with rebuilding the shattered city of Hamburg, Germany, in 1946. But Lewis has decided they will be sharing their house with its previous owners, German widower Stephan Lubert (Alexander Skarsgard) and his troubled daughter. Rachael and Lewis are pained and at a distance, having lost a young son to a London air raid, while Stephan has lost his wife to an Allied bombing. It is in these moments that friction and distrust between Rachael and Stephan turns to shared grief and fervor.

The Aftermath—filmed on location in Prague and Hamburg—is set in a unique snapshot of human history. “It’s an extraordinary moment,” says director James Kent. “The world’s been absolutely laid flat in a way it never had before. The British in particular felt very strongly that we shouldn’t repeat what happened at the end of the First World War, so the idea of punishing Germany was off the agenda. For me, that makes it an astonishingly generous, positive, and far-sighted moment in British history. Of course, the European Union came out of this moment, and it felt to me like this was something that spoke to us very directly now.”

But in large part the story owes its semblance to author and screenwriter Rhidian Brook, as well as executive producer Ridley Scott. Brook’s grandfather was colonel Walter Brook, an English officer dispatched to Germany to rebuild the country. As his family moved into a home there, the colonel decided not to have its German owners evicted. The two families lived together for five years. Says Brook: “Although the events depicted in The Aftermath are of my own making, this story could not have been written without my grandfather’s unique act of kindness.”

Producer Jack Arbuthnott brought the film to Ridley Scott, and he too happens to share deep ties to the country. “Ridley has an extraordinary memory for what the time was like,” says Arbuthnott. “He showed me photos of him and his brother Tony with their dog standing by their bicycles outside their house in Hamburg. It was a striking piece of serendipity.”

The intimate nature of the film and the history to which it owes its birth has inspired both the crew and cast. Added Arbuthnott, “I’d never really considered that moment in history before—nobody could have known what the future held, least of all the defeated German people. It felt like a fantastic collision of an extraordinary and inspirational backdrop with a very personal and credible story.”

Jason Clarke, too, appreciates the individual and collective points of view that the film explores. “Morgan is a soldier who fought on the front line and has moved into administration—he’s risen through the ranks,” says Clarke. “Over six years, he’s become a soldier, married, and lost his child during the bombing in London. Lewis is sensitive to the plight of Europe and Germany, but not to his wife and what they’ve been through—they’re trying to cope with their own loss. How do they find meaning? How do they put their lives back together? How do they find a way ahead after they’ve lost a child? How does a country? How does a world?”

There is a complexity and leveling to the film, according to Alexander Skarsgard. “I’ve read a lot of Second World War stories, and a lot of them are very black and white. . . . “The Aftermath went much deeper. To see Hamburg in 1945, the devastation—half the city was leveled and feral kids were running around the streets desperately trying to find food—that misery is heartbreaking. It shows the horrors of war on both sides. It’s not clear cut, and it’s not about winners and losers. It felt like a very different insight into the post-Second World War period.”

While the film digs deeply into the pasts of nations and the world, James Kent, still, draws connections to our world today. “I want to tell meaningful stories,” he says. “I think the Second World War and the German experience is a place which still resonates today. We live at a time when we have a refugee crisis on our hands, our politics are shifting and we have a crisis of international understanding across the Western world. We have a responsibility to the future, just as the generation had in 1945, and their challenge was much larger than ours, and they rose to it.”

The Aftermath is set to reach theaters March 15.