The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Rock Over this Holiday Season

Sweaters are a wardrobe staple in the fall and winter seasons, however the holidays are all about outdoing one another. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukah or both if you’re specifically trying to get into the holiday spirit, you might need something beyond your typical cashmere.

Some holiday sweaters are so bold and over-the-top that they’re ugly, and in this case, that’s a good thing.

Whether you’re attending an ugly sweater holiday party or you just want to be as festive as possible, these are the best choices for this season.

Tacky Tinsel Cardigan

Who doesn’t want to resemble a beloved Christmas tree? And, this tacky tinsel cardigan allows you to look fully decorated in tacky silver tinsel and hanging baubles that’s sure to be a hit at any office or family gathering.





Christmas Present Sweater

You become a gift to all when you’re wrapped up in this delightful Christmas present sweater. Decked out in classic Christmas colors, red green and gold, you can even write in who this great gift is for and who it is from.





Christmas Lights Blazer

Light up all your holiday parties this year in this woven blazer featuring an allover multicolor Christmas lights design. Complete the look with a pair of green pants to really show you’re in the holiday spirit.





Men’s Mickey Mouse Sweater

The best way to showcase your adoration for Mickey Mouse this year is in this not so subtle Disney-inspired holiday sweater. Perfect for all your festivities whether they be with family, friends or co-workers.





3D Christmas Moose Sweater

How do you show your friends and family you’re feeling festive AF? By sporting a sweater with a moose attached to it! Whether you want to name him Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, or Blixem, you’ll be the life of the party and keep everyone smiling.





Llama Sweater

What’s better than rocking Rudolph on your sweater? Wearing this holiday llama romper! A great sweater that’s also a conversation starter, you might even find yourself putting it on well after the holidays have passed.





The Grinch Christmas Cardigan

Whether you prefer the book or the movie, now you can wear Whoville’s most beloved character, The Grinch! A great cardigan of an icon that you’ll find yourself reaching for each year the holidays roll around.





Sequin X-Mas Blazer

For any dude that wants to take their love for the holiday season to the next level, this blazer is lit! This green sequin blazer will have you dazzling at all your holiday soiree’s. And, you can add light up LED sweater ornaments to really make your Christmas sparkle.