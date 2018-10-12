The Cult Classic Thriller ‘Candyman’ is Back with Collector’s Edition

This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she thinks she has a new twist for her thesis. Braving the gang-ridden territory to visit the site, Helen arrogantly assumes Candyman can’t really exist … until he appears, igniting a string of terrifying, grisly slayings. But the police don’t believe in monsters, and charge Helen with the crimes. And the only one who can set her free is Candyman.
DISC 1 – Theatrical Cut:
- New 2K restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative, supervised and approve by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond
- New audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd
v audio commentary with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman
- Audio Commentary with director Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen and Kasi Lemmons
- Audio Commentary with director Bernard Rose, from The Movie Crypt Podcast hosted by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
- Sweets to the Sweet: The Candyman Mythos featuring interviews with director Bernard Rose, producer Alan Poul, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd and Kasi Lemmons
- Clive Barker: Raising Hell – an interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker
- Interview with actor Tony Todd (2014)
- Bernard Rose’s Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Still Gallery
- Screenplay (BD-Rom)
DISC 2 – Unrated Cut:
- New 2K restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative with high definition inserts for the uncut footage from an archival film print
- New Be My Victim – an interview with Tony Todd
- New It Was Always You, Helen – an interview with Virginia Madsen
- New Reflection in the Mirror – an interview with Kasi Lemmons
- New A Kid in Candyman – an interview with actor DeJuan Guy
- New The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart
- New Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe and Mark Coulier
- New A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden” – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story, “The Forbidden”
- New “Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman” – A Critical Analysis Of The Film With Writers Tananarive Due And Steven Barnes
This November, we dare you to look into a mirror and say his name five times when terrifying 90’s cult classic thriller, Candyman Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray arrives on home entertainment shelves November 20th from Scream Factory.