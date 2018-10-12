The Cult Classic Thriller ‘Candyman’ is Back with Collector’s Edition

This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she thinks she has a new twist for her thesis. Braving the gang-ridden territory to visit the site, Helen arrogantly assumes Candyman can’t really exist … until he appears, igniting a string of terrifying, grisly slayings. But the police don’t believe in monsters, and charge Helen with the crimes. And the only one who can set her free is Candyman.

DISC 1 – Theatrical Cut:

New 2K restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative, supervised and approve by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond

New audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd

v audio commentary with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

v audio commentary with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman Audio Commentary with director Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen and Kasi Lemmons

Audio Commentary with director Bernard Rose, from The Movie Crypt Podcast hosted by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

Sweets to the Sweet: The Candyman Mythos featuring interviews with director Bernard Rose, producer Alan Poul, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd and Kasi Lemmons

Clive Barker: Raising Hell – an interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker

Interview with actor Tony Todd (2014)

Bernard Rose’s Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Screenplay (BD-Rom)

DISC 2 – Unrated Cut:

New 2K restoration from a new 4K scan of the original negative with high definition inserts for the uncut footage from an archival film print

New Be My Victim – an interview with Tony Todd

New It Was Always You, Helen – an interview with Virginia Madsen

New Reflection in the Mirror – an interview with Kasi Lemmons

New A Kid in Candyman – an interview with actor DeJuan Guy

New The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart

New Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe and Mark Coulier

New A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden” – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story, “The Forbidden”

New “Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman” – A Critical Analysis Of The Film With Writers Tananarive Due And Steven Barnes

This November, we dare you to look into a mirror and say his name five times when terrifying 90’s cult classic thriller, Candyman Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray arrives on home entertainment shelves November 20th from Scream Factory.