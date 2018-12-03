The Demonologist – the Horror Begins this January

A spooked detective is the only hope for the end of days in the spine-chilling The Demonologist.

A detective is haunted by nightmares of his past and visions he cannot understand. When he investigates a string of brutal murders, he discovers a Cult that worships the four King Demons of Hell, who plan on bringing them forth to destroy the Earth. He must stop the Cult from starting the Apocalypse and finally come to grips with his birthright and destiny as The Demonologist.

From writer-director J.M Stelly and starring Brian Krause (“Charmed”, Sleepwalkers), Lara Grice (Logan), and Thomas Francis Murphy (“Mindhunter”), The Demonologist premieres on Demand January 1, 2019.