‘The Exorcist’ Meets ‘Stranger Things’ in ‘Watch Over Us’

A father and his young daughters move onto their grandfather’s secluded farm following the breakup of their parents. But once there, they are soon plagued by paranormal events that reveal a deadly secret that has haunted the family for generations, and an evil force that demands they uphold a deadly promise made by their ancestors.

To celebrate the release of F.C Rabbath’s terrifying new horror film Watch Over Us on VOD this month from Wild Eye Releasing, we have 3 new clips from the film!

Watch Over Us is now available on VOD