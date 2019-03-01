Movies

‘The Fall of the American Empire’ Coming Soon

Kate Crawford
Mon, Mar 25

Pierre-Paul Daoust, 36, an intellectual with a PhD in philosophy is forced to work as a deliveryman to afford a decent living. One day, while delivering a parcel, he gets caught in a hold up gone terribly wrong: two dead and millions in money bags laying on the ground. Pierre-Paul is confronted with a dilemma leave empty handed, or take the money and run?

This new Denys Arcand film takes a witty yet touching look at, as only Arcand knows how, the predominance of money in a society where all other values seem to have crumbled.

You may also like

Movies

Savage Youth Trailer

The lives of six troubled teens in a racially-divided town take a violent turn when drugs and broken hearts intermix. Based on true events. Starring Grace Victoria Cox, Tequan Richmond, Will Brittain, Chloe Levine...

Jim McCowan
Movies

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind. Directed by Joe Talbot and starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, Tichina Arnold, and Danny Glover. Winner of the...

Julie Burke