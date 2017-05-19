‘The Glass Castle’ Based on Best-Selling Memoir Coming This Summer

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, TThe Glass Castle is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

Starring Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, and Robin Bartlett. Based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls.

The Glass Castle – in theaters August 11th.