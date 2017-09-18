The Horror Begins on ‘The 13th Friday’

When a female refugee discovers an ancient demonic device that opens the gateway to another realm, she unleashes a dark entity that poses as her daughter. After many failed attempts to have the church explain the creation of her worst nightmares, she learns that the house is cursed by an enraged spirit that died on Friday the 13th. And now a group of thrill seeking friends unknowingly unleash its wrath and damn their souls.

The ancient spirit comes home this October with The 13th Friday, premiering on VOD October 10th from Uncork’d Entertainment starring Lisa May, Khu, Melissa L. Vega, and Victoria Valdez, directed by Justin Price.