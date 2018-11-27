The House With a Clock in Its Walls – “A Lot of Clocks” Bonus Clip

Unravel a story of time, magic and wonder as the family-driven hit The House With a Clock in Its Walls arrives on Digital Today November 27th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Owen Vaccaro, this talented cast will warm your home as they solve a mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat! In celebration of the release, we have a new bonus clip.

Enjoy the delightfully thrilling tale of a mysterious house where things, including the inhabitants, are not what they seem to be. The House With a Clock in its Walls arrives on Digital and via the digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on Today, November 27, 2018, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on December 18, 2018. Based on the classic children’s book and praised as “creaky, freaky haunted-mansion fun” (LA Times), The House With a Clock in its Walls features over 60 minutes of bonus content including an alternate beginning and ending, stunning featurettes, deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel, and feature commentary. Enchanting from start to finish, it’s the perfect adventure for families during the holidays.

In The House With a Clock in its Walls directed by Eli Roth (The Green Inferno, Cabin Fever), Lewis Barnavelt (Vaccaro) goes to live with his Uncle Jonathan (Black) in a creaky and creepy mansion with an eerie tick-tocking heart. But when Lewis soon finds out he’s in the presence of magic practiced by his uncle and neighbor Mrs. Zimmerman (Blanchett), his new town’s dreary aura boosts to life in an exciting and dangerous way. Based on the beloved children’s classic book written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, The House With a Clock in its Walls is written by Eric Kripke (creator of TV’s “Supernatural”) and co-stars Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks,” Inside Out), Colleen Camp (Clue), Renée Elise Goldsberry (“One Life to Live”), and Sunny Suljic (Mid90s, The Killing of a Sacred Deer). It is produced by Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer (Shutter Island) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), as well as Kripke.

Bonus Features Exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:

Warlocks and Witches – Go behind the scenes with the enchanting cast of The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Finding Lewis – A look at the casting of Owen Vaccaro

Jack’s Magical Journey – A look at the unique dynamism and magic that Jack Black brings to the character of Jonathan Barnavelt

The Great Cate – The cast discuss Cate Blanchett’s wonderful performance as Florence Zimmerman

The Terrifying Isaac Izard – Watch Kyle MacLachlan’s creepy evolution from living icon to undead-warlock

Movie Magic

Movie Magic The Ultimate Haunted House – Join filmmakers for a guided tour through the incredible house at the center of the film

Automatons Attack – A behind-the-scenes look at the mechanical horrors involved in this chilling sequence

Pumpkin Puke – Behind the scenes with the cast and an army of spooky, snarling, vomiting pumpkins

Moving Pieces – Filmmakers and cast discuss the amazing clock room set

Baby Jack – A behind-the-scenes look at the creepy Baby Jack sequence

Tick Tock: Bringing the Book to Life – Filmmakers discuss how they adapted the book for the big screen

Eli Roth: Director’s Journals – Director Eli Roth takes viewers behind the scenes

Candler Mansion

Newnan, GA

The Chair

Comrade Ivan

New Zebedee Elementary

Wrap Day

Owen Goes Behind the Scenes – Armed with his own camera, Owen guides viewers on his own journey behind-the-scenes of the movie

Owen Goes Behind the Scenes – Armed with his own camera, Owen guides viewers on his own journey behind-the-scenes of the movie Around the Set

Behind the Camera

The Big Interview

Downtime on Set

Theme Song Challenge – Eli Roth and the cast are challenged to come up with a theme song for the film

Do You Know Jack Black? – The cast compete with each other to see who knows Jack Black the best

Abracadabra! – Eli Roth performs a magic trick for Owen Vaccaro

Jack Black’s Greatest Fear – Eli Roth and Owen Vaccaro play a prank on Jack Black

The Mighty Wurlitzer – Composer Nathan Barr discusses how he created the film’s unique and distinct score

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:

Alternate Opening and Ending with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available

Alternate Opening

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available

More Books, Please

A Horrible Practical Joke

Tarby Ditches Lewis

Eat Up

Play for Him

Get Out of the Way

Time Is of the Essence

The Clock That Never Breaks

12 Minutes to Go

Gag Reel

Feature Commentary with Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-ray version, all in stunning 4K resolution.