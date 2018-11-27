The House With a Clock in Its Walls – “A Lot of Clocks” Bonus Clip

Unravel a story of time, magic and wonder as the family-driven hit The House With a Clock in Its Walls arrives on Digital Today November 27th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Owen Vaccaro, this talented cast will warm your home as they solve a mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat! In celebration of the release, we have a new bonus clip.
Enjoy the delightfully thrilling tale of a mysterious house where things, including the inhabitants, are not what they seem to be. The House With a Clock in its Walls arrives on Digital and via the digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on Today, November 27, 2018, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on December 18, 2018. Based on the classic children’s book and praised as “creaky, freaky haunted-mansion fun” (LA Times), The House With a Clock in its Walls features over 60 minutes of bonus content including an alternate beginning and ending, stunning featurettes, deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel, and feature commentary. Enchanting from start to finish, it’s the perfect adventure for families during the holidays.
In The House With a Clock in its Walls directed by Eli Roth (The Green Inferno, Cabin Fever), Lewis Barnavelt (Vaccaro) goes to live with his Uncle Jonathan (Black) in a creaky and creepy mansion with an eerie tick-tocking heart. But when Lewis soon finds out he’s in the presence of magic practiced by his uncle and neighbor Mrs. Zimmerman (Blanchett), his new town’s dreary aura boosts to life in an exciting and dangerous way. Based on the beloved children’s classic book written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, The House With a Clock in its Walls is written by Eric Kripke (creator of TV’s “Supernatural”) and co-stars Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks,” Inside Out), Colleen Camp (Clue), Renée Elise Goldsberry (“One Life to Live”), and Sunny Suljic (Mid90s, The Killing of a Sacred Deer). It is produced by Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer (Shutter Island) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), as well as Kripke.
Bonus Features Exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:
- Warlocks and Witches – Go behind the scenes with the enchanting cast of The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- Finding Lewis – A look at the casting of Owen Vaccaro
- Jack’s Magical Journey – A look at the unique dynamism and magic that Jack Black brings to the character of Jonathan Barnavelt
- The Great Cate – The cast discuss Cate Blanchett’s wonderful performance as Florence Zimmerman
- The Terrifying Isaac Izard – Watch Kyle MacLachlan’s creepy evolution from living icon to undead-warlock
Movie Magic
- The Ultimate Haunted House – Join filmmakers for a guided tour through the incredible house at the center of the film
- Automatons Attack – A behind-the-scenes look at the mechanical horrors involved in this chilling sequence
- Pumpkin Puke – Behind the scenes with the cast and an army of spooky, snarling, vomiting pumpkins
- Moving Pieces – Filmmakers and cast discuss the amazing clock room set
- Baby Jack – A behind-the-scenes look at the creepy Baby Jack sequence
- Tick Tock: Bringing the Book to Life – Filmmakers discuss how they adapted the book for the big screen
- Eli Roth: Director’s Journals – Director Eli Roth takes viewers behind the scenes
- Candler Mansion
- Newnan, GA
- The Chair
- Comrade Ivan
- New Zebedee Elementary
- Wrap Day
Owen Goes Behind the Scenes – Armed with his own camera, Owen guides viewers on his own journey behind-the-scenes of the movie
- Around the Set
- Behind the Camera
- The Big Interview
- Downtime on Set
- Theme Song Challenge – Eli Roth and the cast are challenged to come up with a theme song for the film
- Do You Know Jack Black? – The cast compete with each other to see who knows Jack Black the best
- Abracadabra! – Eli Roth performs a magic trick for Owen Vaccaro
- Jack Black’s Greatest Fear – Eli Roth and Owen Vaccaro play a prank on Jack Black
- The Mighty Wurlitzer – Composer Nathan Barr discusses how he created the film’s unique and distinct score
Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:
- Alternate Opening and Ending with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available
- Alternate Opening
- Alternate Ending
- Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available
- More Books, Please
- A Horrible Practical Joke
- Tarby Ditches Lewis
- Eat Up
- Play for Him
- Get Out of the Way
- Time Is of the Essence
- The Clock That Never Breaks
- 12 Minutes to Go
- Gag Reel
- Feature Commentary with Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black
The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-ray version, all in stunning 4K resolution.
- 4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.
- Blu-ray unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States.