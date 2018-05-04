‘The Jurassic Games’ First Clip Release

Every year, 10 of the world’s most lethal death row criminals are chosen to compete for their freedom in The Jurassic Games, a television show where contestants must survive against a variety of ferocious dinosaurs. The players all die gruesomely in the game zone except for one, the last one standing, the winner, who is granted not only his freedom, but fame and fortune. Survive the dinosaurs. Survive each other. Survive…The Jurassic Games.

Check out the first thrilling clip from The Jurassic Games featuring Katie Burgess (‘Joy’), Adam Hampton (‘Anthony Tucker’), Ryan Merriman (‘The Host’) and… dinosaurs!

The dinomite mash-up of the summer, The Jurassic Games stops onto VOD June 12th and DVD July 3rd from High Octane Pictures, Boiling Point Media and Uncork’d Entertainment.