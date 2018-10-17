‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ – Kids Rule and Evil Gets Schooled

The Kid Who Would Be King tells the story of Alex, who thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. He must unite his friends and enemies and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana to become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

The film is written and directed by Joe Cornish and stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, Angus Imrie, with Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart.

The Kid Who Would Be King opens in theaters everywhere on January 25, 2019!