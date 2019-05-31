‘The Kitchen’ – In theaters this Summer

The Kitchen stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.

The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), James Badge Dale (“Only the Brave”), Brian d’Arcy James (“Spotlight”), with Margo Martindale (TV’s “The Americans”), Oscar winner Common (“Selma,” “Marshall”), and Bill Camp (“Vice”). The cast also includes Jeremy Bobb (“Marshall”), E.J. Bonilla (TV’s “The Long Road Home”), Wayne Duvall (“Prisoners”), Annabella Sciorra (TV’s “Daredevil”), Myk Watford (HBO’s “True Detective”).

Berloff’s screenplay was based on the comic book series created for DC Vertigo by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. The film was produced by multiple Oscar nominee Michael De Luca (“Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball,” “The Social Network”) and Marcus Viscidi (“Rampage”). Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Dave Neustadter, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Elishia Holmes, and Adam Schlagman.

In theaters theaters August 9th