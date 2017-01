There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Starring Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis Michael Cera Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes. In theaters February 10th