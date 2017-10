Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to find the thief.

Hugh Grant plays the vain, charming actor whose stardom has fallen somewhat in recent years. Take a look at his many disguises to carry out his devious plans.

Paddington 2 opens in theaters January 12, 2018.