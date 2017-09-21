‘The Only Living Boy in New York’ Arrives on Digital HD this October

The Only Living Boy in New York makes its way to Digital HD on October 20th from Lionsgate. Set on the streets of New York, the film stars Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosna, Kate Beckinsale, Cynthia Nixon, Kiersey Clemons and Callum Turner.

Adrift in New York City, a recent college graduate seeks the guidance of an eccentric neighbor as his life is upended by his father’s mistress in the sharp and witty coming-of-age story, The Only Living Boy in New York.

Digital HD Special Features